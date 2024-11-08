Preparations for Japan Special Diet Session Underway with Attachment of Nameplates to Desks

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Staff members of the House of Representatives’ secretariat install the nameplates of lawmakers at the Diet Building in Tokyo on Friday.

Preparations for a special Diet session to be convened Monday are underway in the House of Representatives’ chamber, with black lacquered plates inscribed with the names of lawmakers installed on Friday.

Diet members put up their nameplates when they attend a Diet session. As the lawmakers changed from the lower house election last month, staff members of the chamber’s secretariat attached the nameplates to desks with screws based on a new seating chart submitted by each party.