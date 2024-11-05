Japanese PM Ishiba Eyes Holding 1st Talks with U.S., Chinese Leaders at International Meetings in Mid-Nov.
13:49 JST, November 5, 2024
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba revealed his intention on Monday to hold his first talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at international summits to be held in mid-November.
Ishiba said he was coordinating to hold talks with Xi and Biden if he is designated as prime minister at a special Diet session on Nov. 11. He mentioned his intention at a meeting in Tokyo with a people’s association from Tottori Prefecture, where his hometown is located.
The talks are planned to take place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru on Nov. 15 and 16, and the Group of 20 major economies summit scheduled for Nov. 18 and 19 in Brazil. This would be the first time for Ishiba to meet the two leaders in person since becoming prime minister.
He also mentioned the ballistic missile North Korea launched on Oct. 31, saying: “North Korea launched it straight up, and it went higher than ever before. If it were launched at 45 degrees, it could reach the United States.”
