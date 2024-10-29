Japan PM Ishiba to Ask DPFP to Join ‘Partial Coalition’; LDP Coalition Partner Komeito Leader to Step Down

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Left: Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba enters the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Tuesday. Right: Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki speaks at a press conference in the Diet building on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba intends to ask the opposition Democratic Party for the People to join a “partial coalition,” seeking the party’s support on a policy-by-policy basis, after the Liberal Democratic Party’s massive defeat in Sunday’s House of Representatives election, which left the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito in a minority.

Ishiba, who is also president of the LDP, aims to rebuild his administration by working with the DPFP to implement economic measures and pass legislation.

According to LDP executives, Ishiba intends to introduce measures to support households, such as cuts to utilities costs, which have been a goal of DPFP head Yuichiro Tamaki. In this way, Ishiba hopes to pass a supplementary budget plan for fiscal 2024 in an extraordinary Diet session with support from the DPFP.

Regarding economic measures to be compiled in November or later, and the supplementary budget plan that will fund the measures, Ishiba said, “Regardless of what party they come from, I want to include good measures.”

As for deciding the prime minister, a vote will be held at a special Diet session, and if the ruling bloc cannot get a majority of votes, there will be a runoff between the top two candidates for the premiership. Ishiba is also considering asking Tamaki to help reelect him.

“I can’t comment because I haven’t heard anything from the LDP,” Tamaki said at a press conference on Tuesday. He added: “[Cabinet] posts and the government framework don’t matter. What’s important is that there are economic policies to increase after-tax income.”

Meanwhile, Keiichi Ishii, head of Komeito, who lost his race in Saitama Constituency No. 14, revealed on Monday his intention to resign from the party’s top spot. He said at a press conference at party headquarters, “If you are not a lawmaker, it’s difficult to continue as chief.”

Komeito will likely hold a party convention as early as on Nov. 9 to choose Ishii’s successor.