PM Shigeru Ishiba, U.S. Ambassador Emanuel Meet, Agree on Need to Strengthen Alliance

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel hold talks at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba spoke with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday, the first time the two have met since Ishiba’s appointment to the post. It is believed that they affirmed the need to continue to improve the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

After the meeting, Emanuel told reporters that they had a “very positive and strong conversation.”

Emanuel said, “The U.S.-Japan alliance is foundational to a free and open Indo-Pacific.” He also said both sides hoped “to make sure that the momentum we have continues moving forward.”

Ishiba has expressed his intention to revise the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement and called for the creation of an Asian version of NATO. These statements have caused a stir both at home and abroad.

The meeting between Ishiba and Emanuel seems to have emphasized that there has been no change in the bilateral policy of strengthening the alliance.