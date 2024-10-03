PM Shigeru Ishiba, U.S. Ambassador Emanuel Meet, Agree on Need to Strengthen Alliance
16:09 JST, October 3, 2024
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba spoke with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday, the first time the two have met since Ishiba’s appointment to the post. It is believed that they affirmed the need to continue to improve the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance.
After the meeting, Emanuel told reporters that they had a “very positive and strong conversation.”
Emanuel said, “The U.S.-Japan alliance is foundational to a free and open Indo-Pacific.” He also said both sides hoped “to make sure that the momentum we have continues moving forward.”
Ishiba has expressed his intention to revise the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement and called for the creation of an Asian version of NATO. These statements have caused a stir both at home and abroad.
The meeting between Ishiba and Emanuel seems to have emphasized that there has been no change in the bilateral policy of strengthening the alliance.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba: Asian NATO Must Consider Introduction of N-Weapons, Japan-U.S. Treaty Should Be Pact Between ‘Ordinary Nations’
-
Japan Scrambles Fighter Aircraft After Russia Violates Airspace
-
Shigeru Ishiba Elected Japan LDP President; Poised to be New Prime Minister
-
LDP Presidential Vote Could Go to Runoff, Surveys Suggest; Overall Tally Tips Toward Takaichi, Ishiba
-
Sanae Takaichi, Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjiro Koizumi Fight to Reach Runoff in LDP Presidential Race; Ballots Set to Start Arriving
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll