Yoshihiko Noda Wins Leadership Election of Japan’s Main Opposition Party; Ex-PM Beats Yukio Edano in Playoff

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda speaks ahead of voting in the leadership election of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in Tokyo on Monday.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda was elected as the next leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Monday, defeating former leader Yukio Edano in a playoff.

Noda, 67, edged out 60-year-old Edano in the second round of voting in the main opposition party’s leadership election held in Tokyo.

Noda, Edano and two other candidates — current leader Kenta Izumi and House of Representatives member Harumi Yoshida — failed to win a majority of votes in the first round.