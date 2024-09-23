Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Yoshihiko Noda Wins Leadership Election of Japan’s Main Opposition Party; Ex-PM Beats Yukio Edano in Playoff

Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda speaks ahead of voting in the leadership election of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in Tokyo on Monday.

15:40 JST, September 23, 2024

Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda was elected as the next leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Monday, defeating former leader Yukio Edano in a playoff.

Noda, 67, edged out 60-year-old Edano in the second round of voting in the main opposition party’s leadership election held in Tokyo.

Noda, Edano and two other candidates — current leader Kenta Izumi and House of Representatives member Harumi Yoshida — failed to win a majority of votes in the first round.

