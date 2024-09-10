Meeting of Quad Nations Leaders to Be Held in Biden’s Home State; Annual Summit Includes Government Heads from Japan, U.S., Australia, India
12:41 JST, September 10, 2024
WASHINGTON — The “Quad Nations” — Japan, the United States, Australia and India — are arranging to hold a leaders’ meeting in Delaware, the home state of U.S. President Joe Biden, on Sept. 21, according to sources connected to the participating nations.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will participate from Japan.
This year, it was India’s turn to host the meeting, but the United States asked them to switch.
The meeting will be the last Quad summit for Biden, who is scheduled to retire next January, and it is believed that his intent in holding the meeting in his home state is to emphasize his achievements in strengthening Quad cooperation as the cornerstone of his diplomacy with China.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Presidential Race for Japan’s LDP Hinges on ‘Change’; Younger Politicians Prepare to Jump In
-
Ishiba Favored by Older Voters, Koizumi by Young in LDP Presidential Race, Says Poll
-
Japan’s LDP Presidential Candidates Time Announcements of Runs; Better to Gain Attention Now or Quietly Build Support?
-
Japanese Government Tells Australia of Willingness to Cooperate in Building Warships; New Model Based on Mogami-Class Frigate
-
Japan’s Ishiba Announces Final Bid for LDP President; Ishiba Vows to Establish LDP that Will ‘Abide by the Rules’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26