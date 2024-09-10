Meeting of Quad Nations Leaders to Be Held in Biden’s Home State; Annual Summit Includes Government Heads from Japan, U.S., Australia, India

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Quad Nations leaders’ 2023 meeting in Hiroshima

WASHINGTON — The “Quad Nations” — Japan, the United States, Australia and India — are arranging to hold a leaders’ meeting in Delaware, the home state of U.S. President Joe Biden, on Sept. 21, according to sources connected to the participating nations.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will participate from Japan.

This year, it was India’s turn to host the meeting, but the United States asked them to switch.

The meeting will be the last Quad summit for Biden, who is scheduled to retire next January, and it is believed that his intent in holding the meeting in his home state is to emphasize his achievements in strengthening Quad cooperation as the cornerstone of his diplomacy with China.