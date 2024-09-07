Kishida Thanks South Korean President Yoon Via X; Message Calls For Continued Improvement of Ties

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Saturday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shared a fond reminiscence on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday as he expressed his gratitude to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol after the two leaders met in Seoul the previous day.

Kishida, who returned from his trip to South Korea on Saturday, looked back on Yoon’s visit to Japan in March last year. He posted that he has particularly fond memories of how he and his wife Yuko, with Yoon and his wife Kim Keon Hee, enjoyed sukiyaki in Tokyo’s Ginza district.

“I would appreciate it he could continuously help our efforts for further development of Japan-South Korea relations,” he posted.

The two leaders agreed Friday to promote cooperative measures to maintain good bilateral relations with a view to observing the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and South Korea next year.

