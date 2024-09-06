Shinjiro Koizumi Announces Bid for LDP Presidency; Former Environment Minister Says He Wants to Change Outdated Japanese Politics

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shinjiro Koizumi speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday.

Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi officially announced his candidacy for the Liberal Democratic Party presidency on Friday.

“I want to become prime minister and change Japanese politics, which has been left behind with the changing times,” 43-year-old Koizumi said at the press conference where he announced his bid.

Koizumi has been elected five times to the House of Representatives from Kanagawa Constituency No. 11. He first joined the Cabinet as environment minister in 2019 under then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He was reappointed to that position under then Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. This will be his first bid for the LDP presidency.

Koizumi is the sixth person to officially announce their candidacy for the LDP presidential election, the most since 1972.