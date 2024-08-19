Ishiba to Announce Candidacy for LDP Presidential Election; Kobayashi 1st to Throw Hat into Ring

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Left: Shigeru Ishiba

Right: Takayuki Kobayashi

Former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his intention to announce this week his candidacy for the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election in September.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on Sunday, Ishiba, 67, stressed that he was “on track” to securing endorsements from 20 LDP lawmakers – a requirement to run in the race.

He is now in the process of confirming the endorsements with the lawmakers expected to support him. As soon as the preparations are complete, he plans to hold a press conference in his home turf of Tottori to announce his candidacy. If Ishiba runs, it will be his fifth bid for the presidency.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi announces his candidacy for the LDP presidential election in the Diet building on Monday.

Meanwhile, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, on Monday announced that he will run for the LDP presidency, becoming the first to officially do so.

“I am announcing that I am prepared to run in the LDP presidential election,” he said at a press conference held in the Diet building. “I promise all the members of the party and the public that we will be reborn as a new LDP.”

In a TV program on Asahi Satellite Broadcasting aired Sunday, Kobayashi said, “Having a future vision and determination are important qualities required for a leader.”

With more than 10 LDP members showing their willingness to run for the LDP’s top post as of Monday, the race is looking to be hotly contested. As the date for the election will be set Tuesday, those seeking to succeed Kishida will likely announce their candidacies this week.

Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, has also expressed his intention to consider running in the race. Asked about the growing expectations within the party for his candidacy, Koizumi said in Yokohama on Sunday: “I’m so grateful. I’ll seriously think about what I’ll do and then make a decision.”

Also on Sunday, economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, posted a message on her social media account, saying, “I’m strengthening my resolve in a bid to take charge of the management of this country.”

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on Monday morning, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, 71, said: “I’m preparing to run in the race. I’ve received encouraging messages from many people, and I’m feeling a positive response.”

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ken Saito, 65, said at the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, “I’ve received many calls from people saying they have high expectations for me [to run in the race], and I want to take their voices seriously.”

subhead: Sept. 27 eyed for election day

Final arrangements are being made for the election to be held on Sept. 27, with the official campaign period kicking off on Sept. 12.

The date will be finalized at Tuesday’s meeting of the LDP presidential election administration committee.

Sept. 20 was also under consideration. However, the General Debate of the U.N. General Assembly in New York is scheduled to begin on Sept. 24. Therefore, with the race set for Sept. 27, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be able to attend the U.N. session before the new LDP president is elected.

In many past presidential elections, the campaign period has been around 12 days, but this time it will last 15 days so that candidates can more broadly debate policy.