Former PM Suga Referenced Change of PM in Next Election; Critical of Revised Political Funds Control Law Handling
16:15 JST, June 24, 2024
Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of the Liberal Democratic Party appeared on the Bungeishunju online edition program on Sunday, criticizing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s handling of the revised Political Funds Control Law. He also indicated that it would be desirable to replace the prime minister in the party’s autumn presidential election.
Suga said that “the LDP proposal should have been put forward [first] no matter what, but the fact that it came after those of the opposition parties is strange by any measure,” and added that “the prime minister has not taken responsibility, and many citizens have a sense of distrust.”
Regarding the LDP presidential election, he said, “It is important to create an atmosphere where the people say, ‘The LDP has changed, and I have hope again.’ It will be a major milestone if the people have a feeling that reform is taking place.”
While when asked if a new leader should emerge from the presidential election, he replied, “I think so,” he said he had not decided who he would recommend. “More people are feeling a sense of crisis that, if things continue as they are, there could be a change of government,” he added.
Suga represents a non-mainstream faction distanced from Kishida, and his response to the presidential election has been drawing attention.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Public Outcry Over Unrelated, Inappropriate Posters in Tokyo Gubernatorial Race
-
Renho Bid for Tokyo Governor Focuses on Criticism of LDP; Incumbent Yuriko Koike Cautious About Support From Ruling Party
-
Bill Enacted to Create Japanese Version of DBS
-
Opposition-backed Candidate Elected Governor in Shizuoka; Latest Defeat for LDP Deals New Blow to Kishida
-
Japan, China Defense Chiefs Meet to Discuss ‘Many Concerns’; First Meeting Between Current Chiefs
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
- North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm