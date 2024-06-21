Prime Minister Kishida: Govt to Provide Energy Subsidies for August to October

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

The government will provide energy subsidies, as well as additional support for low-income households, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

Kishida held a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office as the current Diet session effectively ended on the day.

“We will quickly provide effective energy subsidies,” Kishida said.

He made it clear that subsidies for electric and gas bills would be provided for August, September and October.

Noting that wage increases of more than 5% were achieved in this year’s spring wage negotiations, Kishida stressed the need to solidify the signs indicating a transition to a growth economy.

“We will consider providing additional support to households living on pensions and low-income households,” Kishida added.

The revised Political Funds Control Law, which was passed during the current Diet session, listed such issues as making political activity expenses more transparent and establishing a third-party organization to monitor political funds as topics to be considered.

“We will proceed with discussions to specify the details as soon as possible,” he said.

Kishida did not directly answer questions regarding his candidacy in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election scheduled for September.

“We must focus on issues that cannot be postponed,” Kishida said. “I’m only thinking about producing results, nothing else.”

The current Diet session began on Jan. 26 and effectively closed on Friday ahead of Sunday’s official closing date.