LDP to Fully Support Yuriko Koike in Upcoming Tokyo Gubernatorial Election

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike

The Liberal Democratic Party plans to fully support Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, who has solidified her intention to run in the Tokyo gubernatorial election scheduled for July 7. As a method of support, they are considering establishing a political organization which will be allowed to conduct political activities during the election period. This policy will be confirmed at the LDP Tokyo chapter meeting on Monday.

Several party officials have confirmed the plan. The meeting will outline measures to prevent the establishment of a new Tokyo administration by Renho, a member of the House of Councillors from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, who has declared her candidacy. The meeting will also confirm full support for Koike if she runs.

Due to issues related to money in politics within the LDP factions, there is a possibility that Koike will not seek their endorsement. Therefore, the LDP is considering supporting her through such political organizations, which will be allowed to create posters, distribute flyers and conduct campaign activities using vehicles.

The LDP has been exploring cooperation with Koike due to the absence of its own candidate. By positioning themselves as part of the planned organization, they aim to provide support to Koike from behind the scenes. The LDP is also considering cooperation with Komeito and the Tokyo-based regional party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group).