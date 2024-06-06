¥150 Billion Fund Eyed to Support Hydrogen Projects; Japan Government to Announce Plan at IPEF Meeting
15:51 JST, June 6, 2024
A ministerial meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), a new economic zone initiative being led by the United States, will be held in Singapore on Thursday.
Japan plans to announce at the meeting that it will help raise money to support hydrogen-related projects in Southeast Asia and elsewhere. It will do so by acting as an intermediary so that money from domestic funds can be used to finance such projects.
The public-private partnership called the Japan Hydrogen Association and the Advantage Partners Inc. investment fund are expected to create a ¥150 billion fund by the end of this year. This money will be made available within the IPEF region.
The Japanese government aims to stimulate private-sector investment by using the money as a springboard for projects such as power generation using hydrogen, development of liquefaction technology for fuel, and construction of transportation facilities.
Hydrogen does not emit carbon dioxide when burned, and is expected to be used as an alternative fuel for thermal power generation and as a material for city gas synthesized with CO2. Japan is dependent on imports for hydrogen, and strengthening the supply network is a key issue, along with technological development.
The IPEF is a new economic initiative over which negotiations began in September 2022, with 14 countries participating, including Japan, the United States, South Korea, Australia, India, Thailand and Indonesia.
Participants at Thursday’s meeting are expected to sign and formally conclude an agreement on a “clean economy,” including decarbonization, and a “fair economy,” including efforts to strengthen the rule of law through anti-corruption measures. These matters were effectively agreed upon in November 2023.
Negotiations regarding trade are still ongoing due to differences of opinion. It is expected to take time to reach an agreement.
Economy, Trade, and Industry Minister Ken Saito will attend the meeting.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Firm ‘Developed System to Manipulate Public Opinion’; Leaked Information Describes Hijacking Social Media Accounts (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Coast Guards Sign Pledge to Strengthen Cooperation
-
North Korea Announces ‘Satellite’ Launch Sometime Between May 27 and June 4; Japan Calls for Suspension of Launch
-
Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan Coast Guard to Jointly Assist Marshall Islands’ coast guard authorities; Aims for ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’
-
Japan, China, South Korea to Call for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula; Draft Joint Summit Declaration Shows Details
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policymakers Suggested Reducing JGB Purchases at April Meeting
- Japan Household Spending Down 3.2 ％ in FY 2023
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 Tril in Fiscal 2023
- Ride-Hailing Services Used More than Taxis in Tokyo in 1st Month
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 trillion in FY 2023