Despite Giving it My All, I Feel Nothing But Pressure from My Job

Dear Troubleshooter:

I’m a woman in my 20s. I have been working for several years since graduating from high school. Recently, I have been under pressure from my sales job and don’t feel a sense of fulfillment when working.

Even worse, I feel depressed when I wake up every morning and sometimes cry before getting to the office.

I study sales when commuting to work, and on my days off, but my efforts have yet to bear fruit. My boss blames me whenever my performance isn’t good enough.

I used to enjoy talking to customers and getting along with them, but now my mind goes blank and I don’t know what to say.

I know that I must make a profit for the company because it is allowing me to work for them. However, when I approach customers who I have gotten along with in the past to make a sale, and they frown at me or avoid me, I lose confidence in myself and want to quit.

My parents tell me I should keep at it. I know my way of thinking may be immature or naive, but I would like your advice on whether I should keep or change my job.

P, Hyogo Prefecture

Dear Ms. P:

You must have really worked yourself hard. I can tell how earnest you are from your letter.

You should not blame yourself, saying your thinking is immature or naive, because it is sometimes difficult to achieve success in sales solely by the efforts of individual employees. Profits increase only when various factors, such as the appeal of the product and effective advertising, are combined.

More importantly, it is not true that the company is allowing you to work for them. In fact, you and your company have an equal relationship.

Why don’t you take a leave of absence from work for a while instead of choosing to quit the job or try to push on without making any complaints?

It is a serious matter that you cry before getting to work. I think you should seek medical advice from a reliable medical institution and an occupational physician.

It might be a good idea to ask your company to be transferred to a different department, but it is better not to make a rash decision about your aptitude for work. Make a decision when you feel more at ease.

Do you shy away from doing things that would put you at odds with the company? In any case, taking leave and regaining your strength will not only be good for you, but also for the company in the end.

Please believe that and follow these steps.

Tomomi Fujiwara, writer

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Jan. 5, 2023)