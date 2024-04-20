Okayama: Distinctive Coworking Space Supervised by Architect Kengo Kuma Opens

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The structure of Kibikogen N Square in Kibi-Chuo, Okayama Prefecture uses cross-laminated timber made of hinoki cypress from the prefecture.

KIBI-CHUO, Okayama — A coworking space with a layout and design overseen by world-famous architect Kengo Kuma opened in the town of Kibi-Chuo in Okayama.

The two-story wooden building is called Kibikogen N Square. The exterior uses cross-laminated timber made of hinoki cypress from the prefecture. The facade facing the street has crystal-clear windowpanes, letting those inside enjoy the town’s nature.

The coworking space on the second floor seats 25, with amenities such as a multifunction printer and access to the internet, along with sofas and movable desks. After completing member registration, people can use the space and pay ¥1,000 for one day (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and ¥500 for half a day (four hours).

The first floor is available to anyone for free. Residents will hopefully use the floor to work remotely or relax, so its layout includes a dining area that serves food made using local farm produce. The space is also decorated with benches and long tables.

“This place is like a magnet where interesting people can come and get to know each other,” Kuma said at the inauguration ceremony of the building in late March. “It’s a new model building for the region. I hope the townspeople know they’ve got a place for themselves and will come and use it.”