Home>Features>Japan In Focus

Okayama: Distinctive Coworking Space Supervised by Architect Kengo Kuma Opens

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The structure of Kibikogen N Square in Kibi-Chuo, Okayama Prefecture uses cross-laminated timber made of hinoki cypress from the prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:30 JST, April 20, 2024

KIBI-CHUO, Okayama — A coworking space with a layout and design overseen by world-famous architect Kengo Kuma opened in the town of Kibi-Chuo in Okayama.

The two-story wooden building is called Kibikogen N Square. The exterior uses cross-laminated timber made of hinoki cypress from the prefecture. The facade facing the street has crystal-clear windowpanes, letting those inside enjoy the town’s nature.

The coworking space on the second floor seats 25, with amenities such as a multifunction printer and access to the internet, along with sofas and movable desks. After completing member registration, people can use the space and pay ¥1,000 for one day (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and ¥500 for half a day (four hours).

The first floor is available to anyone for free. Residents will hopefully use the floor to work remotely or relax, so its layout includes a dining area that serves food made using local farm produce. The space is also decorated with benches and long tables.

“This place is like a magnet where interesting people can come and get to know each other,” Kuma said at the inauguration ceremony of the building in late March. “It’s a new model building for the region. I hope the townspeople know they’ve got a place for themselves and will come and use it.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Japan In Focus Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING