Hina, Warrior Dolls on Display at Aomori Pref. Museum; Collection Stretches Back to Edo Period
14:28 JST, April 17, 2024
HIROSAKI, Aomori — Some 300 hina dolls and Japanese warrior dolls are on display at a special exhibit at the Hirosaki City Museum in Aomori Prefecture. People traditionally display hina dolls for the Hina Matsuri festival in March and warrior dolls for Children’s Day in May.
The exhibit features an Emperor Jimmu warrior doll; a doll of the god Shoki, who repels disease; and Kyoho-bina, hina dolls that have stately sleeves and hakama pants and that were popular in the late Edo period (1603-1867).
Hina doll accessories bearing the Tsugaru family’s crest and armor of the Daidoji family, the chief vassals of the Tsugaru family, are also on display.
“I hope visitors will enjoy comparing dolls of different types and from different periods, from the Edo period to the present day,” said Ryoichi Mikuni, 53, curator of the museum.
The exhibit runs through May 6, and is open most days from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is ¥300 for adults, ¥150 for university and senior high school students, and ¥100 for elementary and junior high school students.
