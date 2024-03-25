Event Shows How to Put on 12-Layered Kimono; Noble Lady Clothes from Classical Japan
10:52 JST, March 25, 2024
HAMAMATSU — An event demonstrating how to put on juni-hitoe — a style of kimono noble women wore during the Heian-period (794-late 12th century) — was held at Iinoyagu shrine in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on March 3, attended by people eagerly watching the process of putting on 12 layers of robes.
This is the sixth time the event has been held. Ko Mokuya, 19, from Hamamatsu, played the role of a princess being dressed up in the elegant attire this year. The event was held in cooperation with a local beauty salon. It took three people about 25 minutes to carefully dress Mokuya in the roughly 15-kilogram kimono. People who came to the event eagerly took her picture with cameras and smartphones.
NHK-G is currently broadcasting “Hikaru Kimi e” (“Dear Radiance”), set in the Heian period, in its annual “Taiga Drama” epic TV period piece. The show has attracted attention with its brilliant costume designs.
“It’s very heavy, but I feel like I’ve been turned into a real princess,” Mokuya said happily.
