Oita: Former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama Celebrates 100th Birthday
15:55 JST, March 16, 2024
OITA — Former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama. who served as leader in the 1990s, celebrated his 100th birthday on March 3.
Murayama, who now lives in Oita City, is at elderly day care service three times a week. He takes walks twice a day and continues to exercise. His favorite hobby is watching sumo wrestling, he said.
“I can’t really feel that I have turned 100. Right now, I’m happy to be able to spend each and every day with my family,” Murayama said in a written statement to The Yomiuri Shimbun.
Among successive prime ministers, Murayama’s longevity is close to that of Yasuhiro Nakasone, who died in 2019 at the age of 101. In the statement, Murayama said the secret to his long life is “to live naturally, without overdoing it.”
Murayama, whose long eyebrows became a trademark, became prime minister in 1994 and served until January 1996.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Saga: Ryokan Japanese Inns with Hot Springs Offering Office Spaces to Remote Workers; Increasing Productivity
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Iconic Early-Blooming Sakura Cherry Blossom Tree in Tottori Town Reaches Full Bloom
-
Tokushima: Japanese Glass Eel Fishing Season Reaches Peak; Lights of Fishing Boats Create a Stunning View
-
Osaka: Special Goshuin Sheet Featuring Dragon Painted by Ukrainian Evacuees Offered at Shrine
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
- BOJ Chief Ueda Says Japan’s Economy in ‘State of Inflation’
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Japan’s Trade Deficit Halves in January
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected