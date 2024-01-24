Model Train Exhibition in Aomori Delights Children, Fans; Visitors Operate Model Trains Onboard Retired Ferry

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A young visitor looks at a model railroad at a recent model train exhibition in Aomori.

AOMORI — An exhibition of about 30 model trains and railroads set up by local enthusiasts fascinated families and train fans in Aomori earlier in January.

The exhibition ran from Jan. 6 to 8 onboard the Seikan Ferry Memorial Ship Hakkoda-maru, a retired ferry now used as a museum near JR Aomori Station.

Since Hakkoda-maru used to transport train cars, the exhibition was planned as part of a three-day event for fans of the ferry.

The exhibition showcased dioramas featuring Shinkansen and steam trains running on railroads, and visitors were able to operate some of them.

“The Shinkansen looked so cool. When I was controlling it, it was difficult to slow down at the curves with the right timing,” said Yamato Munakata, 9, a third grade elementary school student from the town of Nakadomari in the prefecture.