- Japan In Focus
Apple Shrine Installed at Hirosaki Station to Support Test-Takes; Special Message from Staff
12:25 JST, January 10, 2024
HIROSAKI, Aomori — Ahead of the entrance exam season that will begin in early 2024, JR Hirosaki Tokatsu Center has set up an “Apple Shrine” at the passage connecting the east and west sides of Hirosaki Station to support students preparing for entrance exams.
A giant apple-shaped object fashioned as a shrine, with a torii gate, has been set inside the station. Students preparing for exams wish for success by writing on “ema” votive tablet stickers and attaching them to a board.
In the station, a video in which employees of the center express support for students is played. Conductors of the Ou and Gono train lines will play messages of support for test-takers taking the trains on Jan. 13 and 14, the dates of the common test for university admissions and the high school entrance exam. “We wish success for students who use the station,” said an official at East Japan Railway Co. The display will continue through the end of February.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Foot Bath Train in Central Japan Resumed after 4 Years Suspension
-
Osaka Hikari-Renaissance 2023 Begins in Osaka City; Lighting Cultural Property Building
-
‘Shaun the Sheep’ Helps Promote Physical Activity in Saga City; Local Bus Decorated with Characters From British Series
-
Nihombashi Mitsukoshi Boasts History as 1st Department Store in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Traditional Year-End Office Parties Coming Back after a Few Years Without
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway