- JAPAN IN FOCUS
Fukuoka: High-Rise Airport Tower to Appear
10:54 JST, December 2, 2023
FUKUOKA — A new control tower is under construction at Fukuoka Airport on the international terminal building side. At a height of 94.2 meters, it will be the second-tallest control tower in Japan, following the one at Haneda Airport, which stands at 115.7 meters.
The new tower is likely to become a new symbol for the airport, as the area surrounding the airport has few high-rise buildings due to height restrictions under the Civil Aeronautics Law. It is scheduled for completion in the autumn of 2024.
Fukuoka Airport serves as a key international hub in Kyushu, and with nearly 15 million travelers, it had the third-highest volume of foot traffic in Japan in 2022, following Haneda and New Chitose in Hokkaido. However, it has only one runway, which is 2,800 meters long. A second runway of 2,500 meters is under construction and is expected to be completed by the end of the 2024 fiscal year.
The increased height of the new control tower will be necessary to oversee the entire airport once the second runway is operational.
According to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, the new tower will be approximately three times taller than the current 31.4-meter tower located next to the domestic terminal building.
The new tower will surpass Naha Airport’s 88.5 meters and Narita Airport’s 87.3 meters, becoming the second-tallest in Japan. However, Narita Airport plans to construct a tower about 120 meters high by the end of the 2028 fiscal year.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kyoto Train Offers Passengers Journey Wrapped in Autumn Colors via Maple Tree Tunnel
-
Korea Craze in Japan Unlikely to End Anytime Soon; Shin-Okubo is a Hub of Korean Pop Culture, Food
-
Autumn in Full Swing in Kyoto
-
Kintetsu Dept Store, Fujiya Open New Pekolicious Sweets Shop in Osaka
-
Nagasaki: Mom, Young Daughter Help Keep Mask-changing Chinese Art Alive
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- Japan April-Sept. Current Account Surplus Hits Record High
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace