- JAPAN IN FOCUS
Kagawa: Breeder Opens Cafe Specializing in Hairless Cats
11:00 JST, November 11, 2023
TAKAMATSU — A cat cafe specializing in hairless cats opened in September in Takamatsu.
Sphynx Cat Cafe guests are greeted by three cats, including a type of hairless feline known as a Sphynx. They have soft skin, and have a friendly personality, even climbing onto customers’ laps or shoulders.
Hairless cats are said to have originated in Canada in the 1960s as a result of a mutation, and are popular mainly in Europe. However, they are not well-known in Japan.
Because of their lack of fur, they are less likely to cause allergic reactions, making them safer for people with allergies to interact with them.
Cafe owner Risa Yamamoto, 41, began breeding hairless cats last year and posts information about them on social media. “To prevent mismatches, I want potential owners to understand the cats’ characteristics before adopting them,” she said.
The cafe, which requires reservations, is popular with children who have cat allergies. Yamamoto said that in the future she wants to open a guesthouse where people can interact with hairless cats.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Nikko’s Autumn Leaves Hit Colorful Peak in Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture
-
My Aging Mother Is Dating a Man I Strongly Dislike As He Stays Overnight at Her House
-
Kyoto Train Offers Passengers Journey Wrapped in Autumn Colors via Maple Tree Tunnel
-
Kumamoto: Back from Brink of Extinction, Local Fighting Style Marks 450 Yrs
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
- Average Tokyo Condo Price Tops ¥100 Million
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Japan Eyes New Legislation to Allow Startups to Get Loans Based on Their Growth Potential