Pop-up Store in Japan Showcases Traditional Crafts of Nagano Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A small duster, a pouch and other items featuring traditional crafts of Nagano Prefecture are seen at a Beams Japan pop-up store at Zenkoji temple, Nagano City.

NAGANO — Beams Co., which operates clothing and other shops nationwide, has created a pop-up store at Zenkoji temple to showcase products jointly developed by the firm and traditional craftworkers in Nagano Prefecture.

The store will operate through Dec. 3 as part of the “Beams Japan” project, which the company launched in 2016 to promote different aspects of Japan’s traditional and pop cultures.

Seven collaboratively developed products are on offer. Four items feature Uchiyamagami washi paper, which is made primarily in Iiyama: a small duster, a kiss-lock purse, a name-card holder and a notebook, ranging in price from ¥1,430 to ¥4,180.

The three other products feature tsumugi silk fabric from Ueda: a pouch, an accessory case and a small bag, which sell for between ¥3,630 and ¥7,700.

A tote bag bearing the kanji characters for Zenkoji, as well as other Beams-branded items, also are available at the store.

“Traditional crafts usually have backgrounds unique to the areas where they are produced, offering people a chance to learn about the history and other interesting aspects of such locations,” a Beams official said. “We hope such products will allow local people to gain a fresh perspective regarding the things around them.”

The pop-up store is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.