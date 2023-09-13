‘Yamagata Sake and Nibbles’ Event Held for 1st Time in 4 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An event participant pours a glass of sake for an attendee during the “Yamagata Sake and Nibbles” event in Yamagata on Aug. 26.

YAMAGATA — A two-day event, in which visitors can taste more than 100 kinds of sake produced in Yamagata Prefecture as well as enjoy snacks, was recently held at a commercial facility in Yamagata for the first time in four years, attracting many sake fans.

The prefectural sake brewers association began holding the “Yamagata Sake and Nibbles” event in 2016 to promote local sake, but the event had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the Aug. 26-27 event at the Kajo Central building, 113 types of sake from about 50 breweries in the prefecture were on display, including 20 brands that won gold medals at the national fresh sake competition in May. For the first time in nine years, Yamagata won the most gold medals of any.

In exchange for purchased tasting tickets, visitors were served sake in glasses by the brewers and others and then enjoyed the aroma and taste of the sake. About 20 different types of snacks were also prepared, allowing visitors to enjoy sake together with food such as firefly squid and pickled vegetables.

“Drinking Japanese sake is what I live for,” said Isamu Okochi, 75, of the city who attended the event with his wife. “I realized once again that sake from Yamagata is the best in Japan.”