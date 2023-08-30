Burger King Opens Temporary Outlet in Kanazawa

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People line up in front of a Burger King food truck in Kanazawa on Aug. 12.

KANAZAWA — Burger King opened a temporary store in Kanazawa on Aug. 12, where it served two kinds of its signature Whopper burgers for the first time in the city.

The U.S. hamburger chain, which has about 20,000 outlets in more than 100 countries, opened the food-truck outlet for two days at an event space in Kohrinbo Atrio after receiving many requests on social media to open a store in the city.

The shop sold the Whopper with Cheese, featuring a beef patty grilled over an open flame, cheddar cheese and tomato, as well as a limited-edition Whopper served with a spicy sauce.

More than 50 people lined up on the first day under the scorching sun before the food truck opened at 11:30 a.m. A 48-year-old person from the city said: “I used to go to Burger King when I was living in the Kanto region. The burger has a nostalgic taste. I wish they would open a real outlet in Kanazawa.”

Tokyo-based BK Japan Holdings Co. operates about 190 Burger King outlets, mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area.