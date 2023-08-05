Kyoto: International Students Model Ancient Japanese Clothing Designs

The Yomiuri Shimbun

International students wearing historical designs from ancient Japan appear in a fashion show at the Imadegawa Campus of Doshisha Women’s College of Liberal Arts in Kyoto last month.

KYOTO — International students recently modeled glamorous clothing styles from sixth- to eighth-century Japan at a fashion show at Doshisha Women’s College of Liberal Arts in Kyoto.

People and goods are believed to have moved around actively during the Asuka and Nara periods, which followed the relocation of Japan’s capital to Kyoto. Students organized the show last month at the college’s Imadegawa Campus, to help make the culture of these periods more widely known.

Eight students from the United States, Germany, Canada and the Philippines, along with four Japanese students, appeared on stage in gorgeous outfits reminiscent of the Silk Road era.

The dresses included those worn by court ladies in the mural paintings of the Takamatsuzuka Tumulus, costumes of emperors and empresses, ceremonial outfits for aristocrats and court dress worn for serving at the Imperial court. All were created by experts in the study of ancient costumes.

The students also wore the distinctive hairstyles and makeup of the time. They walked gracefully and lined up on the stage.

“These ancient clothes have a different style from kimono and shone in the spotlight on the stage today,” said a 20-year-old student who headed the show’s organizing committee.