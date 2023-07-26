4,000 ‘Evangelion’ Items Showcased at Manga Museum in Akita Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Items related to the popular animation “Neon Genesis Evangelion” are showcased at the Yokote Masuda Manga Museum in Akita Prefecture.

YOKOTE, Akita — The Evangelion Crossing Expo, featuring various items related to the popular “Neon Genesis Evangelion” animation series, is underway at the Yokote Masuda Manga Museum in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, the fourth venue for the traveling special exhibition, following Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka.

The expo showcases about 4,000 items — ranging from figurines, costumes and miscellaneous goods to products made in collaboration with companies and other entities, and pachinko machines. These items have been stored for many years by Groundworks, a company that manages the copyrights for Evangelion works.

“Symbolic elements of the works, such as the colors and letters, are the characteristics that have led to the development of a wide variety of products,” said Yasuhiro Kamimura, president of the company. “Some of the products are only available in Akita, so we hope visitors will enjoy them.”

The expo will run through Sept. 24. Admission is ¥1,500 for adults, ¥1,000 for high school students, ¥700 for junior high school students and ¥500 for elementary school students.