- JAPAN IN FOCUS
Goldfish Neputa Floats Adorn Train on North Japan Railway Line
11:32 JST, July 19, 2023
AOMORI — A train decorated with goldfish crafts that look like a miniature version of neputa floats has commenced operation on Konan Railway’s Owani Line in Aomori Prefecture.
The railway operator has installed the decorations in the interior of the train for the summer tourist season. Some goldfish with built-in lights have been hung on the handrails to entertain passengers. Large kokeshi lanterns have also been put up at stations.
During the season, some trains will have their lights turned off so the interior will be illuminated only by the decorations. These special services will run in evenings between Friday and Sunday, as well as on holidays.
The train will operate between Chuo Hirosaki and Owani stations through Aug. 31.
