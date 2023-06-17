Nara: Statue of Street Fighter Character Unveiled

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Passersby look at the newly erected statue of game character Ryu in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture.

KASHIHARA, Nara — A bronze statue of Ryu, the brawny main character from the popular fighting game series “Street Fighter,” was unveiled last month in front of the City Tourism Exchange Center in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture.

The statue provides a 3-D view of Ryu’s face.

The city is aiming to install statues of other characters with the goal of increasing tourists.

“Street Fighter” is a product of major game software company Capcom Co. In August 2022, the city concluded a collaborative agreement to use its characters in a drive to invigorate the region. Six civic-minded residents, looking to make a contribution, donated the statue.

The statue of Ryu, wearing traditional martial arts gear and standing in a fighting pose, measures about 1.6 meters in height including the pedestal. It was created by a copperware maker in Toyama Prefecture.

After the unveiling ceremony on May 27, passersby were seen taking pictures.

“It’s a game that’s also popular overseas,” a city official said. “We are hoping that tourists from home and abroad will come and see [the statue].”