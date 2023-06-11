Winery Festival in Nagano Prefecture Held under Blue Sky

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors enjoy wine using the Shiojiri Winery Festa’s original lacquered glasses in Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture.

SHIOJIRI, Nagano — Wine lovers enjoyed various local specialties under the blue sky at the Shiojiri Winery Festa 2023 held in late May at Hiraide Ruins Park in Shiojiri, Nagano Prefecture. The event was organized by a committee consisting of various organizations that included the Shiojiri municipal government and Shiojiri wine association. This year’s theme was “Enjoying a wine picnic with fresh greenery.”

In addition to the 14 wineries in the city, Shiojiri Shigakukan High School, which offers winemaking classes, had stalls to showcase their products. Visitors went around with the festival’s original lacquered glasses in hand and tasted different wines, some free and some with added costs. Many participants relaxed on picnic sheets spread out in the shade of the trees.

“There are wineries that I’ve always liked, but new wineries are also producing delicious wines,” said a 55-year-old woman from Tokamachi, Niigata Prefecture, who came with two other family members. “So I’ve been looking forward to this occasion.”