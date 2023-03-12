Daido Moriyama’s Photography Featured on Kanazawa Shop Signs

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A street with shop signs made with the works of Daido Moriyama is seen in Kanazawa on Jan. 31.

KANAZAWA — Shop signs incorporating the work of internationally renowned photographer Daido Moriyama are on display at an event being held at a shopping district in the Katamachi district in Kanazawa.

The event, held to encourage tourists to visit various places in the area, originally was scheduled to end in December, but thanks to its popularity, it has been extended until the end of March.

The Shintenchi shopping street is lined with about 60 bars, izakaya pubs and other establishments. The area is a popular tourist spot that evokes the atmosphere of the Showa era (1926-1989). In an effort to revitalize the area through art events, the city of Kanazawa organized the project featuring the works of Moriyama in cooperation with KAMU kanazawa, a private museum that operates exhibitions at various city locations.

Moriyama, who is known for his snapshot-style black and white photos, has many fans both at home and abroad. His photos were integrated into 40 shop signs and installed at various establishments. His striking pictures of dogs, cats, motorcycles and other simple or everyday subjects fit well with the retro atmosphere of the street. Tourists were seen taking photos and sharing them on social media.

A couple from Taiwan said it is a unique project that allows people to enjoy both outdoor art and a nostalgia-inducing street. They said they came to the street after learning about the event on the internet.

The street is illuminated from 5 p.m. to midnight every day.