Actor, Wrestler Toss Beans for Setsubun Ceremony

Kabuki actor Ichikawa Danjuro XIII and sekiwake-ranked sumo wrestler Takayasu toss dried beans into the crowd to bring good luck at Naritasan Shinshoji temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday. It was the first time in three years for the temple to hold its annual setsubun ceremony without the attendee limits that have accompanied the coronavirus pandemic. There is a legend at the temple that even demons are converted by the mercy of Fudo Myoo, the temple’s main deity.