L’Arc-en-Ciel Hyde exhibition renewed

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fans take photos of exhibits at the Hyde Memorial Gallery in Wakayama City on Oct. 30.

WAKAYAMA — Fans of the rock band L’Arc-en-Ciel flocked to Wakayama-jo Hall in the capital of Wakayama Prefecture last month for the opening of an exhibition featuring photos of the band’s vocalist, Hyde.

A native of Wakayama, Hyde served as a tourism ambassador for the city from 2019 to 2021.

Some of the exhibits had been on display at city hall, but the municipal government decided to move the items to a gallery space at Wakayama-jo Hall. The Hyde Memorial Gallery features new exhibits that have been added to the collection under the supervision of Hyde.

The exhibition features a 2.4 meter by 5 meter photo of the vocalist and a 65-centimeter-tall Hyde doll made by a Kyoto toy manufacturer.

“I’m glad the gallery is open on the weekend, unlike the display at city hall,” a 40-year-old fan from Hiroshima Prefecture said. “It’s great that I got to see these powerful photos and precious items in person.”

Admission to the gallery is free.