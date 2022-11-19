- JAPAN IN FOCUS
L’Arc-en-Ciel Hyde exhibition renewed
11:08 JST, November 19, 2022
WAKAYAMA — Fans of the rock band L’Arc-en-Ciel flocked to Wakayama-jo Hall in the capital of Wakayama Prefecture last month for the opening of an exhibition featuring photos of the band’s vocalist, Hyde.
A native of Wakayama, Hyde served as a tourism ambassador for the city from 2019 to 2021.
Some of the exhibits had been on display at city hall, but the municipal government decided to move the items to a gallery space at Wakayama-jo Hall. The Hyde Memorial Gallery features new exhibits that have been added to the collection under the supervision of Hyde.
The exhibition features a 2.4 meter by 5 meter photo of the vocalist and a 65-centimeter-tall Hyde doll made by a Kyoto toy manufacturer.
“I’m glad the gallery is open on the weekend, unlike the display at city hall,” a 40-year-old fan from Hiroshima Prefecture said. “It’s great that I got to see these powerful photos and precious items in person.”
Admission to the gallery is free.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ginkgo trees turn alluring golden-yellow color in Tokyo park
-
Nagasaki: Invaders’ anchor salvaged centuries after sinking
-
Okinawa: Shuri Castle holds ‘reconstruction festival’ 3 years after blaze
-
My relationship with my relatives has soured since my father remarried
-
Tokyo: Ueno Park celebrates 50th anniversary since pandas first arrived in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region
- Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
- Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match
- Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are