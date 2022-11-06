Hyogo: MSDF unveils new submarine
10:54 JST, November 6, 2022
KOBE — The third Taigei-class submarine for the Maritime Self-Defense Force was unveiled at a ceremony held at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Kobe Shipyard in Kobe. The submarine was named “Jingei,” meaning “swift whale.”
Jingei is 84 meters long, 9.1 meters wide and has a standard displacement of about 3,000 tons. Construction of the submarine began in April 2020 and cost about ¥69.9 billion.
Taigei-class submarines are more advanced than the previous Soryu-class submarines. Jingei, which will have a designated space for female personnel, will be able to accommodate about 70 crew members. The new submarine will be commissioned in March 2024 after the interior equipment is installed.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
- Kishida’s first-year report card / Balance of power within LDP of key importance
- Neko Pitcher
- Tokyo to resume Go To Eat campaign on Oct. 26