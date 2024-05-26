Enjoy Fragrant Spices with Clam and Spring Vegetable Kakiage Tempura Topped with Cumin Salt

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Spiced clam and spring vegetable kakiage

Yumiko Kozumi, a cookery researcher who owns a spice restaurant, recommends clam and spring vegetable kakiage tempura using fresh and stimulating spices that create an appetizing aroma.

Kozumi is greatly familiar with Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine and has a deep knowledge of spices. In addition to running the spice restaurant “yum-yum kade” in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, she holds cooking classes and events, energetically promoting the appeal of spices. She proposes using them not only in ethnic cuisine, but also Japanese and Western cuisine, and has written a book titled “Spice no Kanosei”(‘The possibility of spices’) from Asahiya Publishing Co.

“Spices change ordinary dishes and make dining more enjoyable. Let’s get spices at grocery stores and use them casually,” said Kozumi.

“The spices go surprisingly well with Japanese food,” she says about the kakiage. For the batter, she mixes fennel, which has a sweet aroma, and fresh coriander, which is also a standard spice in authentic ethnic cuisine. Using the seeds allows you to enjoy the texture and aroma even more.

“If you start with a small amount, you won’t make mistakes, and even if you combine several kinds of spices, it won’t taste too strong,” she said. Kakiage is usually served with tempura dipping sauce, but she recommends cumin salt instead. Roasting cumin seeds and grinding them enhances their aroma and makes it a versatile seasoning.

Cumin salt

Spring vegetables such as spring carrots are soft, so it is best to fry them just enough to change their color slightly to preserve their texture. First, eat them without dipping them in anything. The sweetness of the vegetables and the umami of the clams spread out, and the batter is crispy and light. Every once in a while, the coriander grains crackle, giving the dish a pungent aroma that wafts into your nose.

A pinch of cumin salt gives the dish a deep, spicy and bitter flavor. It is a deep fried dish, but not heavy, and it may be addicting.

Spiced clam and spring vegetable kakiage

Ingredients (serves 4):