This Spring, Enjoy In-Season Nira Garlic Chives, a Stamina-Boosting Green Rich in Nutrients

Nira garlic chives wrapped in pork, front, and garlic chives and minced pork on rice

Nira garlic chives are popular as a stamina-boosting vegetable and though available year-round, they are in season in spring.

Reiko Fukushima, a professional vegetable sommelier, showed us how to cook dishes with nira during the season when their leaves are tender and have a pleasant aroma.

Nira chives contain a substance called allyl sulfide, which is the source of their distinctive aroma. When consumed and combined with vitamin B1, it helps relieve fatigue and stimulate the body’s metabolism. The greens are also rich in nutrients such as beta-carotene.

“It’s a versatile ingredient that tastes good when stir-fried or simmered,” said Fukushima, who also teaches cooking classes. “When buying chives at a store, choose those with thick, fresh leaves.”

First, she showed us how to cook nira wrapped in buta bara niku (meat from pork back ribs).

When placing the meat on the pan, place the end of the roll face down to prevent it from losing its shape during grilling. Steaming the meat will cook the nira inside, reducing its pungency while retaining the aroma.

The combination of garlic chives and meat also goes well with white rice. Rice with garlic chives and minced meat is a versatile dish that provides meat, vegetables and carbohydrates in a single bowl.

When the nira turns soft, it is a sign of being cooked through. The subtle flavor of the chives and the umami flavor of the meat will whet your appetite.

Nira can be cooked easily, so it does not take long to prepare the vegetable.

“Boil a bundle of nira and add diluted mentsuyu soup stock for a vegetable side dish,” Fukushima said.

Nira is a relatively inexpensive vegetable. Fukushima recommended trying various arrangements, such as wrapping them around your favorite food.

Pork-wrapped nira

Ingredients (Serves 2)