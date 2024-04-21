Special ‘Airport Beer’ Brewed in Western Japan; Limited 3,000 Bottles Sell Out Quickly at Nanki-Shirahama Airport
12:00 JST, April 21, 2024
Nearly 3,000 bottles of special “airport beer” brewed with local hops including those grown on the grounds of Nanki-Shirahama Airport in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, were sold at the airport and the online store of local beer brewery Nagisa Beer in March.
The annual airport beer project was carried out for the third time by the airport operator Nanki-Shirahama Airport, Inc. and other entities to revitalize the region. This year’s beer was named “Golden Dragon,” and the label design, chosen from work submitted by the public, featured a golden dragon swimming in a sea of beer.
An unveiling ceremony was held in the airport lobby on March 17, and about 30 locals tasted the beer, which had been bottled just three days earlier. It was said to have a rich aroma and refreshing taste. Reina Ito, a 31-year-old part-time worker from Shirahama, tasted the beer and said, “”It’s fruity and has little bitterness, so even people who don’t usually drink beer can enjoy it.”
A total of 2,853 bottles of the 330-milliliter beer, priced at ¥400, sold out quickly. Shinichiro Okada, president of the airport operating company, said enthusiastically: “Growing hops in different places has brought the local community closer together. We hope to establish this as a Shirahama specialty.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
-
Famous Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Blossom in Fukushima Pref. Town
-
Furano Increasingly Becoming the Cool Place to Be for Foreign Skiers; International Visitors Drawn to Powder Snow
-
Traditional Japanese Knife Store in Tokyo’s Ningyocho District Dates to Edo Period
-
Tokyo Cherry Trees Declared to Be in Bloom; Someiyoshino Sakura Blossom 15 Days Later than Last Year
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Japan MOF’s Kanda Warns against Yen’s Weakness
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers