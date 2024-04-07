Enjoy Bite-Sized Temarizushi Ball Sushi with Colorful Rice and Toppings

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Counterclockwise from the left in the foreground on the board: temarizushi featuring the following ingredients — tuna (red temari), cucumber (yellow), shime-saba mackerel (black), boiled shrimp (yellow), vinegared renkon lotus root (black), tuna (red), cucumber (yellow), chicken soboro (red), vinegared renkon (black), and boiled shrimp (yellow).

Temarizushi, bite-sized, ball-shaped pieces of sushi is an ideal dish for gatherings with friends or families as it is easy to pick up. Cooking expert Noriko Shirai has shared recipes for this type of sushi.

For festive occasions, an assortment of sashimi and various toppings over sushi vinegared rice is a classic choice. However, Shirai suggests colorful temarizushi as an alternative, sushi rice rolled into a ball combined with various colorful ingredients.

“Adding color to sushi rice by mixing it with various ingredients and topping it with colorful food enhances its appearance,” Shirai said.

The suggested combinations, such as sushi rice mixed with scrambled eggs and topped with green vegetables, or black sesame mixed into the sushi rice and topped with pale shime-saba vinegared mackerel, are particularly visually appealing.

In recent years, temarizushi has evolved, with enthusiasts enjoying new combinations with ingredients from Western cooking such as prosciutto, cheese and roast beef. The sushi rice can even be colored pink by mixing it with minced fish sausages.

In this recipe, we will make temarizushi in three different colors, creating two types for each color, with three pieces per type. Let’s start with the yellow one, which is sushi rice with a touch of curry flavor. The sushi is also pleasing to the eye, thanks to the red color of shrimp and the green of the cucumber.

The next temarizushi is black, and is characterized by the subtle flavor of black sesame with a combination of shime-saba and pickled renkon lotus root, creating an attractive contrast between black and white. Some people might not like kaiwarena radish sprouts, but simply sandwiching them between kombu and salt can make them tasty.

The last one is the red temarizushi. Benishoga red pickled ginger adds a refreshing acidity and spiciness while enhancing the texture. Together with red sliced tuna, it creates a gorgeous presentation. After wrapping the sushi in plastic wrap, let them rest for at least 20 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

“It’s fun to think of what ingredients to combine with colorful sushi rice. Try using any vibrant colored vegetables that may be sitting in your fridge,” Shirai said.

Yellow temarizushi

Ingredients: (6 pieces)