Yukimi Nabe Hot Pot Dish; Get Warm with Seasonal Ingredients

Yukimi nabe

During the cold winter season, people try to warm themselves by eating hearty meals. Satoshi Ogino, the owner of a Japanese restaurant, recommends “yukimi nabe” hot pot prepared with seasonal turnips and yellowtail.

This dish is also called “yuki nabe” because it is eaten with grated vegetables such as turnip and daikon radish, which resemble snow, or “yuki” in Japanese. Seafood is also used in the nabe.

Ogino says yukimi nabe is a nostalgic dish for him because his mentor, Toru Okuda, at a restaurant called Ginza Koju, used to serve the dish to customers.

“This time, I will use fatty yellowtail and slightly sweet shogoin kabu turnip. Both are in season, and their aromas go well together. You can also use crab, scallops or shrimp instead of yellowtail,” Ogino said.

He uses this variety of the turnip and Kujo negi green onions — both specialties of Kyoto Prefecture — for the dish because he trained in the prefecture. “Both shogoin turnips and Kujo green onions are perfect for nabe because they sweeten when cooked. Try to cook them if you find them in the store. Small turnips and other long green onions will also work,” he said.

The turnip should not be firmly pressed against a grater but instead grated with light pressure in a circular motion to produce a fluffy texture.

Lightly grate the turnip in a circular motion.

Blocks of yellowtail should be cut into five- to six-millimeter-thick slices. If it has already been sliced like sashimi, you can cut each of slice in half. Note that the fish cooks quickly when parboiled. Thicker slices take more time to cook and can become rather dry as a result.

Cut yellowtail into five- to six-millimeter-thick slices.

Boil seasoned broth in a pot. Lower the heat to a simmer and cook the green onions. Add turnip. Pile the vegetables high in the center of the pot for good aesthetics. Sprinkle yuzu peel on top for a refreshing aroma.

Parboil the yellowtail in the pot and eat it with the fluffy grated turnip. The sweetness of the turnip and green onion envelops the fatty fish, creating a gentle flavor. The broth, rich in the umami from its ingredients, is also delicious.

The dish is easy to prepare with its simple ingredients and should be perfect as a regular winter nabe meal.

Pickled greens with turnip

Pickled greens with turnip

Ogino also gave us a recipe for pickled green vegetables mixed with turnip.

Peel and thinly slice two turnips. Sprinkle a pinch of salt on and press the turnips to remove moisture.

Finely chop some store-bought pickled greens and mix them with roasted white sesame seeds and cayenne pepper before adding a few drops of light soy sauce.

The dish has the fresh texture of the turnip and is perfect as a palate cleanser during meals or as a snack to accompany alcohol.

Ingredients (serves 2):