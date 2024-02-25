- Delicious
Japanese Company Begins Selling Tea Bags Containing Green Tea, Dried Strawberries; A New Type of Tea with a Flavor That Changes as You Drink It
12:00 JST, February 25, 2024
IWATA, Shizuoka — Farmers and people with disabilities jointly developed a luxury tea blend named Ichigo Gyokuro using local tea leaves and strawberries in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture.
The tea bags contain a blend of local specialty tea leaves and dried strawberries, creating a refreshing flavor.
Mixing the sweet taste of tea and the sour taste of strawberries proved to be difficult, so they repeatedly conducted trials while developing the new product with Ocha no Kanematsu, a local producer of tea leaves.
Company official Kimihiko Matsushita said: “When the tea is freshly brewed, the sour taste of the strawberries is prominent. But as the tea cools down, the sweetness of the strawberries becomes stronger. Because the flavor changes over time, we were able to develop a new type of tea which customers can enjoy until the last sip.”
One can containing five tea bags is priced at ¥1,000.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Fukuoka Castle to Come to Life Lit Up in 7 Different Colors
-
Shibuya Cafe Continues to Offer Experience of Listening to Masterpieces; Near 100-Year-old Cafe Maintains Traditional Atmosphere of Years Gone By
-
Kawazu-zakura Cherry Blossom Trees Adorn Riverbanks in Shizuoka Town; Blossoms Bloomed 5 Days Earlier than Last Year in Japan
-
Saga: Ryokan Japanese Inns with Hot Springs Offering Office Spaces to Remote Workers; Increasing Productivity
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes 45 B. Yen in Aid for Optical Semiconductors
- Business, Labor Leaders Reaffirm Vow to Raise Wages in Shunto Talks
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- Japan’s Job Availability Ratio Rises for 2nd Straight Year