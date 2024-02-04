Chickpeas: Pleasant Texture, High Nutrition Value, Low in Calories, Easy to Cook

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Western-style chickpea dishes. Stir-fried chickpeas and shrimp with curry powder, foreground, and baked chickpeas with tomatoes and cheese

With dietary health consciousness growing, beans are increasingly used as a nutritious, low-calorie cooking ingredient. In recent years, beans grown overseas have become more readily available in Japan. Cooking expert Junko Takagi has shared the recipes for two simple dishes using chickpeas.

Chickpeas are round beans with a beak-like protrusion. They are native to West Asia, and all chickpeas distributed in Japan are imported. According to the Finance Ministry’s trade statistics, their import volume in 2022 was 1,919 tons, 2.6 times the volume 20 years earlier.

“Chickpeas are being sold in more and more supermarkets and are used by many people in home cooking,” said Nihon Mamerui Kyokai, a Tokyo-based public interest incorporated foundation that promotes the study and consumption of beans.

This time, Takagi used boiled, prepackaged chickpeas. If you use dried chickpeas, rinse and then soak them in water four times their volume for 8 to 10 hours. Heat the water with the chickpeas over medium heat. After it comes to a boil, continue heating the water for 30 to 40 minutes. Remove the scum while simmering.

“Chickpeas’ flavor is easy to combine with any ingredient. They’re also easy to cook, so I recommend chickpeas,” Takagi said.

The first dish is stir-fried chickpeas and shrimp with curry powder

“It’s similar to sabzi in Indian cuisine. In sabzi, vegetables and spices are stir-fried and simmered,” Takagi said.

When eating, the sweetness of the chickpeas and the sourness of the tomato juice spread across your palate with the aroma of the spices lingering in your mouth.

Stir-fried chickpeas and shrimp with curry powder

Ingredients: (Serves 2)