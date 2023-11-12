Kintetsu Dept Store, Fujiya Open New Pekolicious Sweets Shop in Osaka

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A staffer shows off Peko-chan no Hoppe Premium cakes jointly developed by Kintetsu Department Store Co. and Fujiya Co.

Kintetsu Department Store Co. and major confectionery maker Fujiya Co. have jointly opened Pekolicious, a store selling newly developed sweets by Fujiya, at the department store’s flagship location in the Abeno Harukas complex in Abeno Ward, Osaka.

Among products available at the store are Peko-chan no Hoppe Premium cakes, a new product based on Peko-chan no Hoppe, a cream sponge cake launched by the company in 1994. Peko-chan no Hoppe Premium cakes each cost around ¥200-¥300.

The new products are freshly made in-store by squeezing specially made cream onto fluffy sponge cake. “Milky and custard,” almond chocolate and four other flavors are available, including the seasonally limited flavor of Mont Blanc.

Baked cookies in cans also can be purchased. “We hope customers will enjoy the sweets not only as gifts but also as a treat for themselves,” an official of the department store said.

Kintetsu Department Store strengthens its business by not just seeking tenants, but also drawing up franchise contracts with businesses and running them. In the case of Pekolicious, the department store and Fujiya worked together on elements such as store design, in addition to the products.