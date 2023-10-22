Quinoa: Versatile Grain Packed with Nutrients ; South American ‘Super Food’ Ideal for the Health Conscious

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Paella with quinoa and tomatoes, front, and baguette toast with the double quinoa dip

Quinoa originates in South America and is often called a “super food” as it contains many vitamins and minerals as well as high amounts of fiber.

Culinary research specialist Mayumi Kumagai, who runs the La Creme des Cremes cuisine and patisserie school in Chiba Prefecture, has provided The Yomiuri Shimbun with two recipes using quinoa.

A piece of quinoa grain is as small as a sesame seed. The yellow-colored grain has drawn attention of late as more and more people have started caring about their health. Quinoa is now available at some supermarkets in Japan. A number of farming households in Uenohara, Yamanashi Prefecture, have begun producing quinoa, hoping to make it a special product of the city.

“Quinoa cannot be eaten uncooked. You have to boil it or cook it with rice. Generally, those are the ways to cook it,” Kumagai said.

Tomato-flavored paella with quinoa can be cooked using a single frying pan. The rice is nicely flavored with shimeji mushrooms and chicken wings. Other recommended ingredients include shellfish, such as asari clams.

Tomato-flavored paella with quinoa

Ingredients (4 servings)