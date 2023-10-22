Japan’s Suntory Reopens Yamanashi Pref. Distillery Following Initial Renovations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Suntory Hakushu Distillery in Hokuto, Yamanashi Prefecture

Brewing giant Suntory Holdings Ltd. reopened its Yamanashi Prefecture distillery Oct. 2 following initial renovation work, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the facility’s founding.

Suntory Hakushu Distillery was launched in 1973 by Suntory to leverage the pure groundwaters that emanate from the Southern Japan Alps. The distillery produces Hakushu whiskey, among other whiskey brands.

The recent renovation work refurbished the tasting lounge, which allows visitors to sample different liquors while enjoying views of a nearby forest, and the visitor center, which provides whiskey fans with detailed information about the facility in general.

Suntory Hakushu Distillery’s tasting lounge

Tours that educate visitors about the whiskey manufacturing process also have been updated.

The brewery offers two paid tours — bookable through the firm’s website — which allow participants to get a close-up look at the distillery and storage facility, and sample various whiskies.

Speaking at a press conference held prior to the reopening, Katsunori Kurihara, a managing executive officer of Suntory Spirits Ltd., said, “I think people who come here will gain a keener respect for nature, while gaining a deeper insight into the manufacturing process.”