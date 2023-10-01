Shio-koji a Handy Seasoning with Mild Salty, Sweet Flavor

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A bowl of shio-koji corn rice and a plate of shio-koji tsukune meat balls with shiso leaves

With the turning of the seasons, now is a good time to eat fermented food that improves stomach health. Cooking specialist Misa Enomoto, a master of fermented food, spoke with The Yomiuri Shimbun about dishes incorporating shio-koji, or salted rice malt.

Shio-koji is a seasoning made by fermenting a mixture of rice malt, salt and water. I’m 49, but it was only about 10 years ago that I first learned about the seasoning. At that time, there was a sort of boom for shio-koji, and magazines and cookbooks often carried instructions on how to make it. I used them as reference and tried my hand at making the seasoning. To my utter surprise, I ended up making a large quantity. Although I kept it in a refrigerator and used it for cooking, most of the shio-koji went bad before I could use it all.

Around that time, food manufacturers put out various shio-koji products one after another. Now shoppers can easily get their hands on reasonable amounts of the seasoning in bottles and plastic packages at supermarkets. Local eateries and chain restaurants also often offer dishes using it. Shio-koji has become a fixture in seasonings.

At my household, however, the debacle I had is still having a lasting effect, and my 12-year-old son says, “Oh, that thing that went bad in the fridge,” whenever he hears the word shio-koji. At the time, he was still very young and a handful, so I had little time to be creative with cooking. And so, I wondered, “Could I make good use of shio-koji now?”

“Substituting shio-koji for salt adds a mild salty taste, sweetness and depth to a dish. You can make it delicious even without using other condiments. It’s a very useful seasoning,” Enomoto said.

She taught me how to cook shio-koji corn rice, which is rice cooked with shio-koji and corn kernels. The slightly salty and sweet taste enhances the corn’s inherent flavor.

“By adding shio-koji, the rice gains a soft and glutenous texture when cooked, and it tastes good even after going cold. Try adding [shio-koji] to the rice when you cook it in the usual way,” Enomoto said.

I had never known you could add shio-koji to rice when you cook it.

Shio-koji corn rice

Ingredients: