Cooking Sake Mixed with Salad Oil Produces a Versatile Seasoning

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Stir-fried meat and vegetables, front, and hamburger steak with tomatoes

“Ryorishu oil,” a mixture of cooking sake (ryorishu) and salad oil, is a hot topic among people who cook at home. Sprinkling on the combination during preparation or cooking can make sauteed vegetables crunchy and meat dishes juicy.

It is the brainchild of Cook Inoue, a comedian who is also a home cooking specialist.

While active as part of the comedy duo Twinkle, Inoue has been working to cook many dishes from famous restaurants at home. During his research, he discovered the magical seasoning, which is made up of one part salad oil and four parts cooking sake.

“It’s convenient to keep it in a container to use whenever you want,” he said. He eventually published a recipe book featuring the mixed seasoning in June.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

“Ryorishu oil,” made from one part salad oil and four parts cooking sake.

Inoue shared two recipes that use the seasoning.

The first dish is stir-fried meat, Chinese chives and bean sprouts. For this recipe, adding his mixed seasoning enhances the vegetable’s nice texture, creating a taste close to what you can find in a Chinese restaurant.

Before using the mixed seasoning, shake well. Once sprinkled on, the cooking sake evaporates immediately, steaming the ingredients, and the oil spreads out at the same time, making the chives and bean sprouts crispy. To keep the vegetables from overcooking and getting watery, Inoue says you should turn them over quickly with tongs, rather than shaking the pan.

Stir-fried meat and vegetables

Ingredients: (serves 2)