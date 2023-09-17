Herb Pasta Topped with Grilled Sardines; Whet Your Appetite with This Dish

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Herb pasta with grilled sardines

Cooking expert Shimpei Kurihara introduced his herb pasta with grilled sardines. The dish, which uses in season sardines, is certain to stimulate your appetite.

When selecting sardines, Kurihara recommends looking for ones with brightly colored eyes, glossy skin and a round belly.

In traditional Japanese cuisine, sardines are often served grilled or simmered in ume plum sauce, but in this dish, they are served with pasta. “Sardines are caught all over the world and are often eaten in Europe and the United States,” Kurihara said. “They have a strong umami flavor and go well with pasta.”

Sardines are often mashed into small pieces and mixed into the pasta, but this dish uses filleted sardines that are grilled and placed on top. The fresh basil in the pasta enhances the flavor of the sardines.

Before grilling the sardines, sprinkle salt and pepper over them and coat them with olive oil. “The surface [of the sardines] coated with oil becomes hot and is grilled crispy,” Kurihara said.

Make the sauce as the pasta cooks. Add red pepper, salt, and pasta water to olive oil in a frying pan and stir thoroughly over the heat so that the water and oil mix.

“The key is to let the sauce emulsify and then toss the pasta to absorb it,” Kurihara said. “The salt and moisture will be absorbed by the pasta, while the unabsorbed oil will stick to the surface of the pasta. This makes the pasta delicious.”

The sardines are browned and fragrant. When I put a fork into a sardine, it crumbled. The flavor of sardines, the aroma of basil and the garlic-flavored pasta were a perfect match. I devoured it in no time at all.

Ingredients (serves 2)