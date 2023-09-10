Black Vinegar Dishes Offer a Refreshing Alternative during the Hot Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Marinated chicken breast with black vinegar

When the weather is hot and humid and one’s appetite is low, it is natural to have a craving for dishes with a touch of sourness.

With that in mind, I recently reviewed the vinegars in my kitchen. I found rice vinegar, black vinegar, apple cider vinegar, wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar and more. I usually use rice vinegar for Japanese food, and apple cider vinegar or wine vinegar for dressings. However, I wasn’t sure if I’d been using them correctly.

Vinegar is a condiment made by fermenting alcohol with bacteria that produce acetic acid. It can be made from anything containing sugar, such as grains and fruits, each of which give a distinctive flavor. Among the many varieties are rare ones such as the persimmon and pomegranate vinegars I found at a supermarket near my house. My family does not like food that is too sour, so my preference was something that is not too acidic. I was curious about which vinegars were easier to use.

Chef and fermentation meister Misa Enomoto has been teaching me about dishes that incorporate fermented foods. This time, she shared some recipes that make use of black vinegar.

“Black vinegar is not too acidic and has a rich flavor, so it gives a mellow finish,” Enomoto said. She uses Kagoshima Prefecture’s specialty kurozu black vinegar, which is made the traditional way by fermenting and aging in jars stored outdoors.

I had always assumed that black vinegar was used for Chinese cuisine because I vividly remember it on the tables at Chinese restaurants.

Enomoto made me a dish of marinated chicken breast with black vinegar, “Try this first,” she said. When I ate the dish, I found that it was mild and easy to eat, with no sourness.

“During the season when we eat more and more somen noodles, if you eat this chicken alongside the somen, you can balance your nutritional intake,” Enomoto said.

I decided to cook the chicken for my 12-year-old son, who would not eat dishes that I marinated with rice vinegar, saying they were too sour. He seemed to like it, and said it could help him get stronger. He is very keen on protein-rich chicken breast meat, as his school club seems to be encouraging students to build up their muscles.

Tomato and okra hot and sour soup using black vinegar is refreshing and recommended even when you have a poor appetite. I felt like the sweetness of the tomatoes and okra as a thickener, combined with the mild acidity of the vinegar, soaked into my body. I hope you will try making this dish to nourish your body on a hot day.

Hot and sour soup

Tomato and okra hot and sour soup

Ingredients (Serves 2):