Chilled Summer Vegetable Aspic Dish Perfect for Hot Days

Summer vegetable aspic

Chilled dishes are a great way to stay cool during the hot days of summer. Satoshi Ogino, owner of a Japanese restaurant, introduced for us his summer vegetable aspic dish, perfect for the hot season. Just one look at it will cool you down.

Ogino serves the dish at his restaurant as an appetizer during summer. “You can enjoy a variety of ingredients and get a sense of the season. I make the aspic using seasonal ingredients,” he said.

Summer vegetable aspic is made by cutting vegetables into bite-sized pieces and soaking them in a dashi broth with dissolved gelatin.

Here are some tips to get the best results from his recipe.

The trick is to carefully prepare the vegetables, allowing them to absorb the broth. The grilled eggplant adds a savory flavor. Boil the edamame, drain in a colander and sprinkle with salt to prevent them from becoming watery.

Add a twist when soaking the vegetables in the broth by seasoning them with light soy sauce and then chilling them. Baby corn, for example, can easily absorb flavors while the vegetable is still hot after being boiled.

Instead of using a special mold, use a small, deep bowl to make the vegetable aspic. Spread a 30 cm by 30 cm piece of plastic wrap in the bowl and place the vegetables, cut into bite-sized pieces, in a well-balanced manner.

“The bottom part of the ingredients in the bowl will be on top when served. Try to visualize how the dish will look when it is finished and arrange it accordingly,” Ogino said.

Arrange the small tomatoes, baby corn and asparagus on the outside, with the edamame filling in the gaps, and the eggplant at the end. Pour in the gelatin-dissolved broth and carefully lift the plastic wrap from its four corners. Seal to prevent air bubbles from entering, wrap with a twist tie, and chill in ice water to set.

Use a twist tie to wrap the vegetables in plastic wrap.

Spread sweetened sesame sauce in a bowl, remove the vegetable aspic from the plastic wrap and top with green yuzu zest.

Enjoy the different textures of the vegetables soaked in a rich broth. The aroma of the yuzu is refreshing and the sesame sauce adds umami flavor.

Ingredients (Serves 4):