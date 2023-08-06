Enjoy the Lessened Bitterness of Sauted Kale

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Finely chopped kale veins.

Kale, a leaf vegetable, is a superfood rich in vitamins, beta-carotene and potassium. Gaining in popularity and often eaten raw in salads, it is also delicious when sauteed. Makiko Hei, who runs the cooking school “vege vege vege” in Tokyo, shared with us two recipes that make use of sauteed kale.

There are several types of kale, according to JA Hitachi in Hitachiota, which is a major kale production center in Ibaraki Prefecture.

The kind often seen in supermarkets is called curly kale and has frilly leaves. Hei uses this for both dishes.

The first recipe is a soy milk minestrone soup that features the umami of the many vegetable ingredients.

Kale veins are tough, so chopping them makes it easier to eat, Hei said. She also gave instructions to not put the potatoes in water before cooking. “This adds richness to the soup,” she said.

You can be fully satisfied with the sauteed kale that hasn’t lost its crunchy texture. The soup with its many ingredients is filling, and adding soymilk makes it pleasantly creamy.

Soy milk kale minestrone

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Soy milk kale minestrone, front, and gapao-style rice with kale.

Ingredients (serves 4)